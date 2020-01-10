Indian-American Entrepreneur Announces Bid For California Town Mayor

Aparna Madireddi is the primary particular person to launch her marketing campaign for the seat

Los Angeles:

Aparna Madireddi, an Indian-American entrepreneur, has introduced right here bid for the mayoral seat of California’s San Ramon city, changing incumbent Invoice Clarkson who will step down after 4 phrases, a media report stated.

Ms Madireddi is the primary particular person to launch her marketing campaign for the seat. Earlier, the Indian-American entrepreneur had made an unsuccessful bid for a seat on the San Ramon metropolis council, the India West newspaper stated in a report on Thursday.

Aparna Madireddi has served in a number of volunteer positions in San Ramon, located in Northern California’s East Bay.

She is at present the chair of the Open House Advisory Committee, which prioritizes land in danger for growth within the rapidly-growing city.

The businesswoman, who based Arvasoft, Inc., together with her husband Venki in 1998, can be energetic with the native Democratic Occasion.

“I stepped up to run for mayor because our city is at a critical point. We live in a different era where things are changing rapidly,” Ms Madireddi informed DanvilleSanRamon.com.

“Policies and ideas that may have worked in the past will not pass the litmus test today, when it comes to effective governance. I want San Ramon to be fiscally smart and sound for decades to come,” she added.

The Madireddis have lived in San Ramon for 22 years.