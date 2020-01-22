Indian-American Faces Murder Charges In US Car Crash That Killed 3 Teens

Anurag Chandra faces a number of counts of homicide and assault with a lethal weapon.

An Indian-American man is going through a number of homicide prices after he deliberately rammed his automobile right into a automotive ferrying six youngsters in California, killing three of them and injuring the remaining earlier than fleeing, in accordance with US media studies.

Anurag Chandra, 42, a resident of California’s Corona metropolis, was arrested shortly after the late Sunday crash that despatched the automotive right into a tree in Temescal Valley, southeast of Los Angeles, the place police officers discovered his automobile with front-end harm.

“It was an intentional act,” California Freeway Patrol Lt David Yokley instructed reporters on Monday.

“Our investigation led us to believe Chandra intentionally rammed the Prius, causing the driver to lose control. The investigation has now changed from a hit-run collision to homicide,” Yokley was quoted as saying by the New York Submit.

Chandra, 42, faces a number of counts of homicide and assault with a lethal weapon, Riverside County jail data present. He’s being held with out bail.

One individual was pronounced useless on the scene, the assertion mentioned. The others have been taken to a hospital, the place two died later. It wasn’t instantly clear whether or not the teenagers have been sporting seat belts, NBC Information reported.

The Riverside County Hearth Division posted an announcement on Fb saying single automotive with six occupants hit a tree and that three of the automotive”s occupants needed to be extricated.

The injured teenagers are anticipated to outlive. All six had attended Olive Department Church & College in Corona.

“They were bright young kids that had so much to look forward to and it was taken far too early,” mentioned the institute’s spokesman Tim East.

Yokley didn’t disclose a motive for the crash.

“We really don’t know,” the officer mentioned.

“Obviously, there was some sort of contact. We are looking into those exact same questions, of whether or not he was known to the victims” Yokley mentioned.

Alcohol or medication didn’t seem like an element within the crash, however toxicology checks are nonetheless pending.

