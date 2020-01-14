Indian Army Day 2020: Learn why Army Day is celebrated on 15 January

Indian Military Day 2020: Yearly within the nation 15 Indian Military Day is well known on January. On today 1949, Subject Marshal KM Cariappa took command of the Indian Military from Normal Francis Butcher. Francis Butcher was the final British Commander in Chief of India. Subject Marshal KM Cariappa turned the primary Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Military. This present day is well known yearly to commemorate the taking up of the highest commander of the Indian Military of Cariappa. Kariyappa was the primary officer to be given the rank of Subject Marshal. On Military Day, the whole nation remembers the indomitable braveness of the military, their bravery, bravery and sacrifice.

Indian Military

– Indian Military was fashioned by the 1776 East India Firm in Kolkata.

– Indian Military is included within the three most military on the earth together with China and America.

– 2013 'Operation Rahat' was the world's largest civilian rescue operation to save lots of the flood victims of Uttarakhand.

– This present day is well known in New Delhi and all military headquarters with army parades, army exhibitions and different official occasions. There’s a parade of military troops and totally different regiments. On today a salute can be given to all these courageous fighters who’ve surrendered their supreme sacrifice for the security of their nation and other people.

Study KM Cariappa

– 1899 Subject Marshal Kariappa, born in Kurg, Karnataka, was simply 20 Began job in British Indian Military on the age of.

– Cariappa led the military alongside the western border within the Indo-Pak conflict of the yr 1947.

On the time of Indo-Pak independence, he was entrusted with the accountability of sharing the armies of each the international locations.

– Within the yr 1953 Cariappa retired from the military.

– Subject Marshal holds the very best rank within the Indian Military. This place is given as honor. To date in Indian historical past, this rank has been given to solely two officers. Sam Manekshaw is the nation's first Subject Marshal. He was awarded the Subject Marshal publish by the President in January 1973. M Cariappa was the second Subject Marshal within the nation. He was made Subject Marshal in 1986.

