Indian Army Day 2020: These players have increased the pride of the country by staying in the army, they have won many medals.

We might discover the snow falling from the sky sitting in properties thrilling however in odd circumstances and climate It is rather tough to estimate how the nation's troopers are standing in our safety. As we speak is the day to salute the military. 15 Discipline Marshal KM Cariappa commanded the Indian Military on January was. Yearly 15 in January is well known as Military Day or Military Day. As we speak we’re introducing you to such gamers, who’ve elevated the satisfaction of the nation by staying within the Indian Military.

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore



Presently, India's Sports activities Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who served as a lieutenant within the Indian Military, double on the Athens Olympics within the 12 months 2004 Gained silver medal in entice occasion. With this victory, he turned the primary shooter to win silver after the 12 months 1900. Aside from this, he has additionally gained a gold medal within the Commonwealth Video games held within the 12 months 2002.

Jeetu Rai

The most effective shooters within the nation, Jeetu Rai Sal 2006 in joined the Gorkha Regiment as a soldier. He was promoted to the rank of Junior Commissioned Officer in view of his excellent efficiency on the worldwide degree. Jitu's sports activities expertise, which has gained the gold medal within the World Cup, Commonwealth Video games and Asian Video games, can function an inspiration for any shooter.

Vijay Kumar

Vijay Kumar serving as Subedar Main within the 16 th Battalion of Dogra Regiment gained a silver medal within the capturing competitors on the Olympics in London. Aside from this, he has additionally gained 5 gold medals in varied Commonwealth Video games. Vijay Kumar is a superb Indian sports activities shooter.

Milkha Singh

Milkha Singh, generally known as Flying Sikh, who made India proud internationally, joined the Indian Military as a soldier. Whereas within the military, he acknowledged his abilities and gained a number of medals for the nation by collaborating within the Asian Video games as a runner. In view of his glorious efficiency, he was made JCO (Junior Commissioned Officer) by the Indian Military from the soldier. His character within the movie “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag” has been portrayed effectively.

Ram Singh Yadav

Ram Singh Yadav, who labored as a constable within the Indian Military, spent the 12 months 2012 for the Mumbai Marathon in London. Did qualify by. He carried out effectively on this Olympics with 12 rank. Throughout that point he turned the second marathon runner to qualify for the Olympics from India.