Indian Army rescues stranded ‘Chaddar Trek’ tourists in Ladakh

The Indian Army’s Fire and Fury Corps has rescued six seriously ill tourists on Tuesday, January 14, who were stranded during a trek on the Zanskar river in Ladakh after multiple search and rescue columns were launched.

The group of tourists were stranded in bad weather while undertaking the annual ‘Chaddar Trek’ on the frozen Zanskar river in Ladakh.

Responding swiftly to request received from the Union Territory administration, columns were launched from two directions to reach the tourists who were stuck at Niraq village along the Zanskar River.

Six seriously ill tourists, who were suffering from effects of frostbite and High Altitude Pulmonary Odema (HAPO) were evacuated by the helicopters.Twitter

Army helicopters pressed into service

Despite the inclement weather and narrow valleys of the Zanskar river, helicopters of the Army Aviation managed to land at a makeshift helipad in Niraq and inducted a column of Army personnel to coordinate the rescue operations.

An Army Medical Officer was also inducted to provide immediate medical aid to the tourists. Medicines, emergency rations and warm clothing was also inducted by the helicopters.

Six seriously ill tourists, who were suffering from effects of frostbite and High Altitude Pulmonary Odema (HAPO) were evacuated by the helicopters to the Army medical facility in Leh.

Meanwhile, four Indian Army soldiers, a BSF constable and five civilians were killed in avalanches in Kupwara and Ganderbal districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The avalanche hit the army post at around 1 pm on Monday.

(With IANS inputs)