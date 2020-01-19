Indian-Australian MLA Seeks “Sister Cities” Status For Lucknow, Canberra

Deepak-Raj Gupta on the grave of Walter Burley Grifin in Lucknow

Lucknow:

An Australian lawmaker of Indian origin, Deepak-Raj Gupta, has mooted the concept of creating Lucknow and Canberra “sister cities” after discovering the grave of panorama designer and architect of the Australian capital Walter Burley Griffin in Lucknow’s Nishatganj cemetery.

Mr Gupta, who’s in Lucknow to attend the seventh convention of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Affiliation of India Area mooted the concept whereas speaking to PTI after laying a wreath on Saturday on Walter Griffin’s grave.

The architect had visited the town in October 1935 on an invite to design the library of the College of Lucknow. He died right here in February 1937.

“After discovering late Griffin’s grave here, I strongly feel Lucknow and Canberra should become sister cities,” stated Mr Gupta, a member of the legislative meeting from Yerrabi in Australia.

“I have proposed that Canberra and Lucknow should be given the status of sister cities. This will lead to a number of things,” stated Mr Gupta, including it’ll strengthen the prevailing bonds between the 2 cities.

Mentioning the inherent bond between the 2 cities because of the Griffin connection, Mr Gupta stated, “The architect of Canberra is laid to rest here in Lucknow. This is a big thing that the person who had designed the capital city of Australia, one of best capital cities, is buried in Lucknow.”

Drawing parallels between widespread British singer Cliff Richard and Australian architect Walter Griffin, Mr Gupta stated, “People know that Cliff Richard was born here (in Lucknow). There is someone who studied here and became famous, and there is someone famous who died here.”

This was additionally one of many causes of attending the seventh CPA, stated Mr Gupta, elated over his discovery of the grave for which he did quantity working round.

Elated over his discovery, Mr Gupta stated his work appeared like that of “Finding Nemo” – a 2003 American computer-animated journey movie.

“My job has been like that of Finding Nemo,” he stated.

Emphasising on the “sister cities” standing to Lucknow and Canberra, Mr Gupta stated, “There is a very good reason now (to go for the sister cities status), as the person who designed one city has been laid to rest in the other city.”

“This will lead to a number of things,” he stated, including, “A large number of people in Australia do not know this.”

“This is a good opportunity for people to know Lucknow. People can come and pay their respects to the designer. I think if the Uttar Pradesh government and the government of Australia promote this, the place may become an attractive tourism destination,” he stated.

“It will also become a place from where students of architecture can draw inspiration,” he stated, including: “In future there can be exchange programmes of students between Lucknow and Canberra.”

Mr Gupta stated his discovery might also begin toursim between Australia and Lucknow in a giant method.

The Australian lawmaker additionally desired that the Uttar Pradesh authorities ought to organize for the set up of a statue of the late architect close to his grave.

“I want that his (Walter Griffin’s) statue should be installed in the vicinity with a brief history of his work and achievements. If the local tourism department mentions this as one of the attractions and must-visit places (of the city), informing that the designer of Canberra is laid to rest here, it will create curiosity among people,” he stated.

“I have handed over a proposal in this regard on behalf of my Chief Minister Andrew Barr of Australian Capital Territory to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath,” stated Mr Gupta, including Taj Mahal too, in any case, is a grave.

“It will strengthen the bonding between Canberra and Lucknow. Display and exhibition of his works can also be organised. The Australian government may fund it as well,” he stated, including his efforts might be to make it an annual occasion when individuals can go there on Walter Griffin’s demise anniversary on February 11 to pay their tributes to him.

Mr Gupta is presently in Lucknow. He had come to the town to attend the seventh convention of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Affiliation’s India Area. The CPA has over 180 branches in legislatures of commonwealth international locations. These branches are geographically grouped into 9 commonwealth areas.

India Area CPA was earlier part of the CPA’s Asia Area. It turned an impartial area from September 7, 2004.

The India Area of the CPA has its India Union Department (Parliament of India) and chapters in 30 states and union territories branches. The convention was held on January 15 and 16.