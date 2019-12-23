Indian Citizenship Granted To Pakistani Woman In Jammu And Kashmir

Officers stated Khatija Praveen was granted Indian citizenship on the premise of marriage

Jammu:

A Pakistani lady, who’s married to an Indian man in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district Poonch, was granted Indian citizenship on Monday, officers stated.

The certificates of registration granting Indian citizenship to Khatija Praveen, spouse of Mohammad Taj, was handed over to her by District Growth Commissioner, Poonch, Rahul Yadav at his workplace, they stated.

The officers stated Khatija Praveen, who was born in Pakistan, was granted Indian citizenship on the premise of marriage to an Indian beneath part 5(1)(c) of the Citizenship Act, 1955.

Khatija Praveen, alongside together with her husband, expressed nice happiness and gratitude upon receiving the certificates from the Union Ministry of House Affairs, they added.