Indian couple cancel wedding after ‘bridegroom’s father elopes with bride’s mother

An Indian couple who have been set to get married subsequent month have been left shattered after the bride’s mom and the groom’s father reportedly eloped collectively.

The bride and groom, from Gujarat, India, determined to cancel their wedding ceremony, which was scheduled for the second week of February, after discovering their dad and mom had fled.

The groom’s father, described as a 48-year-old textile businessman, disappeared with the bride’s mom, a 46-year-old lady, on January 10, The Occasions of India reported.

The paper reported that each dad and mom had identified one another since they have been youngsters and have been additionally neighbours within the Katargam space.

The suspected elopement comes simply weeks earlier than the bride and groom, who’ve been planning their wedding ceremony for a yr, have been resulting from maintain a ceremony for his or her marriage.

The daddy reportedly vanished within the Katargam area of Surat whereas the mom was final seen leaving her home in Navsari, Gujarat.

The households of each the dad and mom have filed lacking folks studies with the police, in keeping with The Occasions of India.

An nameless relative informed The Occasions of India: ‘They knew one another since they lived in the identical society.

‘A few of their shut pals knowledgeable us after they eloped that that they had a relationship previously too.’