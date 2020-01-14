Indian Guest House Worker Jailed For Sexual Assaults On Women In UK

John Guntipilli-Souriappan assaulted considered one of his victims as she was asleep beside her husband (File)

London:

An Indian visitor home employee who pleaded responsible to sexual assault on two feminine visitors within the north of England has been sentenced to a few years and eight months in jail.

John Guntipilli-Souriappan, 35, who labored at Avalon Visitor Home in Leeds, sexually assaulted considered one of his victims as she was asleep beside her husband of their room.

A second sufferer was attacked throughout the identical night in December final 12 months when she returned to the premises after a celebration.

“It was like something from the TV or films. It was the stuff of nightmares,” one of many victims informed the police on reporting the assault.

Guntipilli-Souriappan switched off the CCTV cameras on the premises in an try to hold out the assaults undetected, Leeds Crown Courtroom was informed throughout a sentencing listening to this week.

“You were able to use keys and turn off the CCTV system. To enter their rooms uninvited and subject them to the indignities that you did was, as one of the victims properly describes, the stuff of nightmares,” Choose Andrew Stubbs stated as he sentenced Guntipilli-Souriappan and informed him that he could be placed on the intercourse offender register for all times.

The court docket was additionally informed of his earlier convictions for battery and breaching a restraining order.

“The two victims in these incidents have been left understandably traumatised by what Guntipilli-Souriappan did to them,” stated Detective Inspector James Entwistle from the Leeds District CID of West Yorkshire Police.

“They would have rightfully had an expectation of privacy and security in their rooms as guests at these premises but he completely abused his position of trust to commit these offences against them for his own gratification. We hope the fact he has now had to answer for his actions will help to provide some degree of comfort and reassurance to them and assist their recovery from what was clearly a very disturbing experience,” he stated.

Guntipilli-Souriappan’s defence lawyer informed the court docket that he dedicated the offence at a time when he was abusing alcohol and was having difficulties together with his spouse.