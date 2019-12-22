Indian Idol 11 Vote Online – Who will make it to Top 6? Vote below to support your favourite Singer

The Indian Idol 11 on 22nd December 2019 shall be full of evergreen basic hit songs. Right now there shall be Kishore Kumar particular in Indian Idol 11. The High 7 contestants shall be singing songs in entrance of them to point out what they’re able to and whether or not they should be in High 6. Indian Idol 11 is beginning to transfer to subsequent degree from audition and the highest 9 contestants have been chosen and every contestant is outperforming the opposite and making an attempt to win judges in addition to viewers vote. Now could be the time to vote and help your favorite singer through Sony Liv app and on-line in order that they make it to the High eight. There are completely 9 contestants out there for voting tonight Sunday 22nd December and listed here are the checklist of Indian Idol 11 contestants for Voting
- Adriz Ghosh
- Jannabi Das
- Sunny
- Rohit Raut
- Ridham Kalyan
- Rishabh Chaturvedi
- Shahzan Mujeeb
Voting strains are opened until 12am tonight. Watch at this time’s efficiency of all these eight contestants and vote on your favorite singer
Indian Idol 11 Easy methods to Vote
- You possibly can vote by downloading “Sony Liv” app in Google Play Retailer and iOS App retailer. Enter your telephone quantity and click on on Indian Idol 11 Voting hyperlink and vote on your favorite contestant. There are 50 votes left.
- You may also vote through firstcry.com and selecting Indian Idol from there.
You may also vote in HeraldPublicist ballot as that is an unofficial voting ballot on-line however offers you prompt outcomes of who’s your favorite contestant
Vote on your favorite Singer
Add Comment