Indian Idol 11 Vote – Vote for your favourite contestant 12th January 2020

The Indian Idol 11 on 12th January 2020 will likely be stuffed with evergreen basic hit songs. At this time there will likely be Alka Udit particular in Indian Idol 11. The Prime 6 contestants will likely be singing songs in entrance of them to indicate what they’re able to and whether or not they need to be in Prime 5. Indian Idol 11 is beginning to transfer to subsequent degree from audition and the highest 5 contestants have been chosen and every contestant is outperforming the opposite and making an attempt to win judges in addition to viewers vote. Now could be the time to vote and help your favorite singer by way of Sony Liv app and on-line in order that they make it to the Prime eight. There are completely 9 contestants obtainable for voting tonight Sunday 12th January 2020 and listed here are the listing of Indian Idol 11 contestants for Voting
- Rohit Raut
- Ankona
- Shahzan Mujeeb
- Ridham Kalyan
- Adriz Ghosh
- Sunny
- Rishabh Chaturvedi
- Stutee
Voting strains are opened until 12am tonight. Watch as we speak’s efficiency of all these eight contestants and vote to your favorite singer
Indian Idol 11 Tips on how to Vote
- You’ll be able to vote by downloading “Sony Liv” app in Google Play Retailer and iOS App retailer. Enter your telephone quantity and click on on Indian Idol 11 Voting hyperlink and vote to your favorite contestant. There are 50 votes left.
- You can even vote by way of firstcry.com and selecting Indian Idol from there.
You can even vote in HeraldPublicist ballot as that is an unofficial voting ballot on-line however offers you immediate outcomes of who’s your favorite contestant
Vote to your favorite Indian Idol 11 contestant?
