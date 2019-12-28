Indian Man Goes On Trial In Dubai For Harassing Woman: Report

The Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with sexually abusing the girl.

Dubai:

An Indian man has gone on trial in Dubai after being accused of harassing a Syrian girl at a buying mart there.

The 35-year-old girl testified in court docket that she was at Dragon Mart in August in Dubai when the accused, 33, adopted her, Gulf Information reported at present.

“I was buying some toys with my children when I saw the defendant,” she stated, including: “He kept staring at me in a way that scared me. He stood behind me and kept checking my body despite the fact I was wearing non-revealing clothes.”

After he touched her, the girl yelled on the man following which the opposite clients current on the mart stopped him from fleeing till the police arrived and arrested him.

The person has admitted to touching the girl, the report stated.

The Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with sexually abusing the girl.