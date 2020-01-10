Indian MPs Should Be Allowed Too: AAP Leader On Foreign Envoys’ J&K Visit

Sanjay Singh mentioned Indian MPs, who wished to go to Kashmir, also needs to be allowed to go

New Delhi:

Within the backdrop of a overseas envoys’ go to to Jammu and Kashmir, Aam Aadmi Get together (AAP) chief Sanjay Singh on Thursday mentioned Indian MPs, who wished to go to the area, also needs to be allowed to go there.

The envoys of 15 international locations, together with United States Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, arrived in Srinagar on a two-day go to to Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, the primary by diplomats since August final yr, when the erstwhile state”s particular standing was revoked and it was cut up into two Union territories.

Mr Singh mentioned Indian MPs, who wished to go to Kashmir, also needs to be allowed to go.