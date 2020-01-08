Indian Navy Deploys Warships In Gulf Amid US, Iran Tensions

Indian Navy has deployed warships within the Gulf area. (Representational)

New Delhi, Jan eight (PTI):

The Indian Navy has deployed warships within the Gulf area to make sure safety of India’s sea-borne commerce and successfully reply to any emergent state of affairs within the wake of quick escalating stress between the US and Iran, officers stated on Wednesday.

Iran launched missile strikes in opposition to two American army bases in Iraq on Wednesday in retaliation to the killing of its prime commander Common Qassem Soleimani by the US in a drone strike.

The Indian Navy stated warships and plane had been deployed to ascertain presence, present a way of reassurance to the Indian service provider males, monitor the continued state of affairs and reply to any emergent crises.

“Indian Navy continues to monitor the situation in the Gulf region and is maintaining presence in the region to ensure security of our sea-borne trade and the safety of Indian Flag Merchant Vessels transiting through the region,” it stated in a press release.

“The Indian Navy stands committed to protection of the nation’s maritime interests,” the Navy added.