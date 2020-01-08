Indian Navy rescues 13 crew members of distressed private vessel stranded near Somalia coast

Boeing 737 certain for Ukraine crashes in Iran













The Indian Navy Ship Sumedha throughout Anti Piracy patrol within the Gulf of Aden rescued 13 crew members of a personal vessel which was in misery, Indian Navy official mentioned on Wednesday, January eight.

In accordance with the Indian Navy, “A standard picket vessel referred to as Al-Hamid was detected on January 6 by an Indian Navy helicopter launched from the deck of INS Sumedha, which confirmed that the vessel was in misery and drifting close to the coast of Somalia.

Al-Hamid crew comprised 13 Indian residents

A boarding crew together with a naval technical crew embarked Al-Hamid for routine checks onboard and render help. The crew of Al-Hamid comprised 13 Indian residents. The technical crew evaluation revealed that the vessel had suffered a damaged most important engine shaft, which was not repairable at sea. The vessel was then towed to security away from the Somali coast.

In the meantime, the proprietor of the Al-Hamid has despatched one other vessel for towing the dhow to port for repairs. Earlier than departure, INS Sumedha offered contemporary water and medical provides to the crew of the dhow.