Indian Oil Corporation Limited appoints 25 posts of Medical Officer

The Maharatna Firm Indian Oil Company Restricted (IOCL) has appointed Medical Officer has requested for functions to make posts. All posts shall be crammed for numerous refineries. and eligible candidates should ship functions by submit. The final date for acceptance of software 31 is January 2020. Remember the fact that the appliance kind must be despatched by atypical submit solely. If despatched by velocity submit or registered submit, will probably be rejected. Different essential info associated to the vacancies, and software course of are as follows:

Medical Officer, Put up: 25

(Particulars of vacancies by classes)

Unreserved, submit: 11

EWS, Put up: 02

OBC, Put up: 07

SC, Put up: 04

ST, Posts: 01

(Particulars of vacancies by topic)

Obstetrics and Gynecology, Posts: 07

Common Doctor, Put up: 05

Common Surgeon, Put up: 02

Pathology, Put up: 01

Pediatrics, Place: 06

Ortho, Put up: 01

Anesthesia, Place: 03

Eligibility

'MBBS diploma with PG diploma or PG diploma or DNB in ​​associated specialty. Registration in Indian / State Medical Council.

Also needs to have 4 years' expertise within the post-related specialization.

Pay Scale: 60, 000 to 1, 80,000 Rupees.

These refineries shall be appointed

Guwahati, Barauni, Gujarat, Haldia, Mathura, Panipat, Digboi, Paradip

Age Vary

Most 35 years for Common and EWS class.

'Most age restrict OBC / SC / ST shall be exempted as per Central Authorities guidelines.

Choice Course of

Eligible candidates shall be chosen by means of interview. It will likely be held within the third week of February.

'If the variety of candidates is extra, first written check can be carried out. After this, you must be part of the interview.

Utility payment

For Common, EWS and OBC (Non Creamy Layer) class 300 Rs. SC and ST class candidates shall be exempted from the payment.

Charges should be paid by means of SBI Gather.

The hyperlink for the payment cost to the candidates shall be obtainable solely through the software course of.

See commercial right here

Go to the homepage of the web site www.iocl.com. Click on on the most recent job opening hyperlink within the 'Indian Oil for Careers' part given under.

After this, a brand new webpage will open. Right here the title Recruitment to the submit of Medical Officers (Refineries Division) will seem beneath the title Newest Jobs Orpngs.

Click on on the PDF icon that seems subsequent to it. After doing this, the commercial associated to the submit shall be downloaded. On this, verify your eligibility fastidiously.

After this, obtain the format of the appliance kind as nicely. Take out its printout on its A4 dimension paper.

Now fastidiously enter the private and academic info and expertise sought within the software kind.

Additionally, paste your passport dimension photograph on the place specified within the kind. Now verify the crammed software kind as soon as.

After this, connect a self attested photocopy of the required paperwork together with the appliance.

Lastly put the ready software in an envelope and ship it by means of submit to the tackle mounted by the due date.

Ship software right here

The Advertiser, Put up Field Quantity – 3096, Head Put up Workplace

Lodhi Street, New Delhi – 110003



Essential Date

Final date for acceptance of software by submit: 31 January 2020

Extra info right here

Web site: www.iocl.com