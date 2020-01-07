Indian-Origin Doctor Gets 2 Years Jail For Healthcare Fraud In US

Kain Kumar admitted prescribing medication that weren’t medically crucial.

New York:

An Indian-origin doctor has been sentenced to 2 years in jail and ordered to pay high-quality and restitution of over one million for partaking in a multi-faceted well being care fraud scheme and for illegally prescribing 1000’s of opioid painkillers and muscle relaxers.

Kain Kumar, 56, of California was sentenced by US District Decide Philip Gutierrez of the Central District of California, who additionally ordered Kumar to pay USD 509,365 in restitution, USD 494,900 in asset forfeiture, and a USD 72,000 high-quality.

Kumar pleaded responsible in April 2019 to 1 rely of well being care fraud and one rely of distribution of hydrocodone.

He was sentenced to 24 months in jail and three years of supervised launch.

As a part of his responsible plea, Kumar admitted that from February 2011 till Could 2016, he defrauded the Medicare well being care profit programme by prescribing pointless house well being providers in alternate for the fee of unlawful kickbacks to him from a California-based house well being company.

Kumar additional admitted that he submitted false and fraudulent claims for reimbursement to Medicare for Medicare beneficiaries that he didn’t personally look at or for sufferers he solely briefly examined.

Kumar additionally admittedly pharmaceuticals that weren’t medically crucial and which had been paid for by the federal medical health insurance programme.

Kumar admitted that between February 2013 and January 2016, he prescribed 23,826 drugs of the opioid drug hydrocodone and 38,459 drugs of the muscle-relaxer carisoprodol with no reliable medical goal.

Kumar directed his workplace employees – who weren’t medical professionals – to situation prescriptions for these medication to sufferers although Kumar had not examined the sufferers.

Kumar additionally instructed his workplace employees to situation prescriptions for opioid medication by instructing his employees to signal Kumar’s identify on prescriptions and by offering his employees with pre-signed prescriptions.

In a single occasion, Kumar examined a affected person solely on the very first go to and thereafter on a month-to-month foundation, for roughly a year-and-a-half, he prompted prescriptions to be issued to the affected person for hydrocodone and carisoprodol, although Kumar didn’t really see the affected person for a subsequent doctor examination.

