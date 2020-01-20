Indian-Origin Student Killed In Assault Near Pub In UK’s Nottingham

Arjun Singh, a pupil at Nottingham Trent College, was assaulted close to the Slug and Lettuce pub

London:

An Indian-origin pupil has been killed following an assault close to a pub in Nottingham, a metropolis the Midlands area of England.

Nottinghamshire Police mentioned a 20-year-old man has been arrested in reference to the homicide investigation of Arjun Singh, additionally aged 20, who was attacked on Saturday night and died in hospital on Sunday.

“A team of detectives has been working tirelessly on the investigation and a man is now in custody being questioned on suspicion of murder,” mentioned Detective Inspector Richard Monk, of Nottinghamshire Police.

“I would like to reiterate that the family of Arjun have expressed their wishes to retain their privacy at this incredibly difficult time. We still want to hear from witnesses, people with video footage and anyone with information about the incident,” he mentioned.

Mr Singh, a pupil at Nottingham Trent College, was assaulted close to the Slug and Lettuce pub on Lengthy Row in Nottingham. He was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre close by however succumbed to his accidents a day later.

His college mentioned it’s “shocked and saddened” by the dying.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. We are liaising with the police and will be offering support to students and staff who may be affected by this news,” a Nottingham Trent College spokesperson mentioned.