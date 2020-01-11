Indian-Origin UK Policeman Jailed For 3 Years Over False Sex Assault Case

An Indian-origin police constable has been sentenced to three years’ imprisonment. (Representational)

London:

An Indian-origin police constable within the UK has been sentenced to a few years’ imprisonment for falsely accusing a person of sexually assaulting a five-year-old woman.

Hitesh Lakhani, a Metropolitan Police officer, accused a avenue cleaner employed by the native authority in west London of the kid intercourse assault after an argument over cleansing up his backyard hedges.

The 42-year-old off-duty cop known as the police in September 2018 to say he had seen a person beckon a baby of round 5 years previous into some bushes whereas her mom walked forward on a residential avenue in Uxbridge space of suburban London.

He was sentenced for perverting the course of justice at Kingston Crown Court docket on Friday after a trial on the identical courtroom which concluded final month to search out the allegation was unfaithful.

“I hope this prosecution serves as a reminder that nobody is above the law,” stated David Davies, a Senior Crown Prosecutor with the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

“The most worrying aspect of this case was that Hitesh Lakhani, as a police officer, presented as a credible witness to a serious allegation where there was an identified suspect. The implications for this victim could have been profound, but we were able to prove Hitesh Lakhani’s account was entirely fictional and unfounded,” he stated.

Hitesh Lakhani had claimed to have seen the accused man pull his shorts down and place the little woman’s hand on him, earlier than her mom observed she was lacking and known as out to her, permitting her to flee.

Hitesh Lakhani stated he confronted the offender and took of him. He introduced the photograph to police after they arrived to take a press release from him.

The picture was circulated throughout the native police’s social media feeds so as to establish the perpetrator of the alleged assault. It known as on the general public to contact Crimestoppers in the event that they recognised the person.

Upon additional investigation by the police, CCTV proof from a neighbouring home proved that sexual assault couldn’t have occurred.

“This was a baseless accusation against a hard-working man by a serving police officer,” David Davies stated.

“Hitesh Lakhani known as 101 alleging he had witnessed a sexual assault that he knew didn’t occur. This was a spiteful act over a disagreement about hedge trimmings in his entrance backyard spilling on to the road.

“A police investigation discovered no hint of sexual crimes being reported within the neighborhood, numerous inaccuracies in Hitesh Lakhani’s account and CCTV proof from a neighbouring home, which proved the sexual assault couldn’t have occurred,” David Davies added.