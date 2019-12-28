“Indian Polity Misses Him”: Amit Shah’s Tribute To Arun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley died on August 24 this 12 months at AIIMS in Delhi

Union Residence Minister Amit Shah on Saturday remembered former Union Minister Arun Jaitley on his beginning anniversary and stated that the Indian polity misses him dearly.

“Remembering Arun Jaitley ji with a heavy heart on his birth anniversary. He was an outstanding parliamentarian, one of our most valuable leaders, a great thinker, orator, who could marshal up cogent arguments steeped in facts and history, effortlessly. Indian polity misses him,” Mr Shah tweeted.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu wrote: “I pay my humble tribute to a close friend in my public life Arun Jaitley ji who was a renowned lawyer, a brilliant orator and an able administrator.”

BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir tweeted: “I pay my deepest tributes to Shri #ArunJaitley Ji on his 67th birth anniversary. He was like a father figure to me. Apart from being a big inspiration and motivator he also guided and supported me in each step of my life. I will always miss him.”

Arun Jaitley died on August 24 this 12 months on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. He was 66.

Earlier immediately, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar unveiled Arun Jaitley’s statue in Patna on his beginning anniversary. Arun Jaitley’s household and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi had additionally attended the occasion.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman additionally stated that the Ministry of Finance will maintain its first Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture on March 20, 2020.

“An economist conclave shall be held the next day. Eminent economists shall be invited,” she stated.