Indian Railways Achieves Major Safety Milestone in 2019, Zero Passenger Death Reported First Time in 166 Years

Indian Railways | Representational Picture (Photograph Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, December 25: In a significant milestone in security, the monetary yr 2019-20 was the most secure yr for the Indian Railways. For the primary time in its 166-year-long historical past, there have been zero passenger deaths through the present fiscal for Indian Railway, Enterprise At the moment reported. The report additionally added that consequential accidents, which incorporates fireplace in trains, collisions, derailment and degree crossing accidents, have seen a 95 % discount in final 38 years. Indian Railways to Use Built-in Safety System to Detect Terrorists: DG RPF Arun Kumar.

In 1960-61, the variety of accidents was 2,131, which went right down to 840 in 1970-71. The variety of accidents in 1980-81 stood at 1,013, in 1990-91 it was recorded at 532, in 2010-11 solely 141 such instances have been reported. Indian Railways to Spend Rs 18,000 Crore to Run Trains at 160 Kmph on Delhi-Howrah and Delhi-Mumbai Route.

In 2017-18, 73 accidents have been reported. The variety of casualties went down in FY2019 attributable to steady implementation of security measures. Throughout FY19, Indian Railways reported 59 accidents. Indian Railways Replace: ‘Fog PASS Device’, a GPS-Primarily based Tools, to Assist Motormen Keep away from Prepare Delays in Foggy Climate Throughout Winters.

One of many main security achievements for the railways in current occasions has been eliminating all unmanned degree crossing on its community throughout the nation. As many as three,478 unmanned degree crossings have been eradicated.