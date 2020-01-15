Indian Railways organise Renewable Energy Investors’ meet

[Representational image]Twitter/Prasar Bharti

Indian Railways and Railway Vitality Administration Firm Ltd. (REMCL – a Joint Enterprise of Ministry of Railways & RITES Ltd.) organised a Renewable Vitality Buyers’ Meet on January 9 in New Delhi.

The target of the Buyers’ Meet was to disseminate details about the alternatives obtainable beneath renewable vitality in Indian Railways. Within the meet, the expertise of builders with Railways and key advantages of partnering with Indian Railways was showcased.

Buyers’ Meet was attended by main financiers and establishments

Division for Worldwide Growth, Authorities of United Kingdom (DFID),

Asian Growth Financial institution (ADB),

GIZ from Germany,

AFD from France,

Indian Renewable Vitality Growth Company Restricted (IREDA),

State Financial institution of India (SBI),

Punjab Nationwide Financial institution (PNB)

Renewable vitality organisations

Softbank Vitality

L&T

Renew Energy

Sembcorp

Amplus Photo voltaic

SunEdison

Gensol.

Buyers acknowledged efforts of Indian Railways

They shared their expectations of being companions within the journey of renewable vitality of Indian Railways. The buyers acknowledged the efforts of Indian Railways in main the event of renewable vitality within the nation and expressed sturdy assist to Indian Railways on the trail of going inexperienced and attaining the net-zero carbon emissions goal by 2030.

A member of employees walks beside a prepare within the New Delhi railway station, India February 1, 2017.Reuters

The meet was chaired by Member Traction, Railway Board, Rajesh Tiwari. Within the meet, Tiwari gave an summary of Railways’ energy state of affairs and the alternatives for varied stakeholders within the renewable vitality sector. Tiwari talked about in regards to the steps being undertaken by Indian Railways to scale back the price of energy procurement and the advantages of signing PPAs with Indian Railways reminiscent of low off-take threat and readability on roof rights.

Chairman, REMCL, Rajeev Mehrotra, CEO, REMCL, Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Extra Member, Electrical, Manju Gupta and different senior officers of Railway Board have been additionally current through the meet.

Indian Railways invited bids for 47 MW rooftop & 249 MW of wind-solar hybrid tasks

Indian Railways has lately invited bids for 47 MW rooftop photo voltaic tasks and 249 MW of wind-solar hybrid tasks. This meet was supported beneath the Energy Sector Reforms Programme, as part of cooperation agreed within the MoU signed between UK’s DFID and Indian Railways on 2nd December 2019.