Indian Rapunzel is the teenager with the world’s longest hair with 6ft 3in locks

An Indian lady has retained her crown as the teenager with the world’s longest hair greater than a decade after she stopping getting her tresses lower following a foul expertise at a salon.

Nilanshi Patel, 17, from the small city of Modasa in Gujarat state, stays a lower above the remainder in response to the Guinness World Information having smashed her earlier file of 5.59ft set in December 2018 with a brand new size of 6.23ft.

Her proud father stated his solely kid’s locks had turned her from an area superstar into a global one.

Nicknamed ‘Rapunzel’ by her pals and schoolmates after the lengthy, flowing hair of the princess within the Brothers Grimm fairytale, Nilanshi stated she has not a visited a hairdresser for 11 years after a hair-raising ordeal.

She stated: ‘At six, I had a really dangerous expertise at an area salon. Since then I’ve been apprehensive about reducing my hair.

‘My dad and mom accepted my needs and now my locks have develop into my fortunate appeal.’

Nilanshi has to put on high-heeled footwear if she doesn’t need her hair to the touch the bottom.

Other than that, Nilanshi stated she cares for her hair like each different teenager – however with assist from her mom, Kaminibenat.

‘I do what each teenager does. Wash the hair each week and oil it a couple of times per week,’ the aspiring engineer stated, including that she dries it by sitting within the solar or with a hairdryer.

‘Principally I preserve a braid, however whereas taking part in or for some events, I tie the hair right into a bun. The one time I’ve hassle is whereas swimming.’

