Indian Teacher In Dubai To Pay $2,722 Fine In Defamation Case: Report

In accordance with public prosecution information, the case dates again to April 2019. (Representational)

Dubai:

A Dubai court docket has ordered an Indian expat trainer to pay a 10,000 dirham ($2,722) tremendous after he was discovered responsible of a defamation cost.

The 31-year-old was convicted of posting an altered image of one other man on his Instagram account, depicting him as a canine, the Khaleej Occasions stated in a report on Thursday.

The court docket confiscated his smartphone, took down the publish and shut down his Instagram account.

In accordance with public prosecution information, the case dates again to April 2019.

On June four, 2019, the complainant, a 40-year-old Indian supervisor, discovered that the defendant posted a photograph of him on his Instagram account by altering it and including a canine’s image with a caption studying “we have a new breed of dogs for sale”.

The supervisor reported him to the legal investigation division and the cybercrime division, after which the trainer was arrested.

The complainant advised the investigator that he discovered from an Indian lady concerning the publish which she claimed was additionally shared on Twitter and different social media platforms.