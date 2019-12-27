Indian villagers chase off hungry elephant with a burning torch

By Phoebe Eckersley For Mailonline

A wild elephant destroyed agricultural fields because it stomped in quest of meals and was threatened with a flaming torch by villagers in India.

Footage reveals the animal sprinting via a tribal village of Belpahari in West Bengal, India.

Crowds of native residents are heard screaming as they run after it with sharp sticks and spears held within the air.

A villager is seen chasing after an elephant with a burning torch because the animal destroys their crops in a subject within the tribal village of Belpahari in West Bengal, India

Moments later, they’re see operating behind the animal alongside a countryside highway.

The animal then strays into the agricultural land in quest of meals.

It may be seen stood in the course of a crop subject, within the clip from December 24.

Some attempt to pelt stones and threaten the animal with sticks because it makes means throughout their crops.

The wild animal ambled alongside the huge agricultural subject and destroyed crops on Christmas Eve

Native residents run for the elephant and might be heard screaming as they witness their crops being trampled on, within the clip

After being adopted by the native villagers with stones and sticks, the animal edged in the direction of the forest once more

Because it slowly wanders additional away, the households comply with its snaking route virtually like a sport of cat and mouse.

The courageous cameraman transfer near the elephant and reveals it wandering via the fields and crushing crops.

The wild animal was first noticed wandering alongside a countryside highway earlier than straying into the agricultural land in quest of meals

Residents proceed to scream and make a helicopter noise as they attempt to chase it away.

The natives watch in misery because the mammal tramples on the sown fields, destroying their livelihood.

In the meantime the headstrong mammoth continued its trampling rage.

An inhabitant is later seen chasing the elephant by threatening it with a hearth torch.

They run behind the wild animal and wave the flaming torch on the elephant’s tail.

The animal shortly strikes away from the fields and returns to the forest.

In response to the reviews, that is brought on as a result of encroachment of forest land for agricultural goal by the locals.

This comes simply weeks after a person was trampled to loss of life by an elephant in West Bengal’s Jhargram district, making it the eighth since October 26.