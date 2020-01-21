Indian Wins Car, $54,000 In Dubai Raffle After Buying Tickets For Decade

“I couldn’t believe it. I have diligently bought tickets every year,” the person stated. (Representational)

Dubai:

An Indian storekeeper within the UAE has gained a luxurious automotive and 200,000 dirhams in a Dubai raffle, ending a decade-long wait to hit the jackpot, in accordance with a media report on Tuesday.

Sreejith has been shopping for raffle tickets yearly for the final 10 years, Khaleej Occasions reported.

The storekeeper claimed an Infiniti QX50 automotive in addition to 200,000 dirhams ($54,448) money prize within the Infiniti Mega Raffle, a part of the 25th version of Dubai Procuring Pageant (DSF), the report stated.

“I couldn’t believe my ears. I have diligently purchased a raffle ticket every year for the last 10 years. This win means so much to me and I now believe that dreams can come true. I have two boys and a third on the way and this money will ensure that my kids have a bright future ahead of them”.