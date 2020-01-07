Indian Women’s Squad For Australia Tri-Series To Be Announced On Jan 12

The Indian ladies’s staff for the essential tri-series in Australia and the probables for the next T20 World Cup Down Underneath can be picked in Mumbai on Sunday. The tri-series involving India, England and Australia begins in Canberra on January 31. The groups will play one another twice earlier than the ultimate. The event can even give a transparent image on the place the Indian staff stands forward of the T20 World Cup starting February 21 when the Harmanpreet Kaur-led squad takes on hosts and four-time champions in Sydney. England and Australia are the 2 most embellished groups in ladies’s cricket.

“The tri-series will be an important one. It will tell us if the girls can compete against the very best (Australia and England). Most of the players select themselves so don’t expect a surprise. In all likelihood, the team that features in the tri-series will be the team that plays the T20 World Cup,” a BCCI official instructed PTI.

India have been in the midst of a six-match shedding streak in 2019 earlier than they beat South Africa Three-1 at dwelling in October and the West Indies 5-Zero in an away sequence.

The performances of India A gamers throughout final month’s tour of Australia can be considered earlier than the Hemlata Kala-led choice panel proclaims the squad for the tri-series and probables for the T20 World Cup.

The selectors must choose the final-15 one month earlier than the mega occasion.

Fifteen-year-old Shafali Verma, who can also be enjoying on the highest degree, impressed in Australia in the course of the A tour, scoring a 78-ball 124 in a 50-over recreation.

Since there isn’t any Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) in place, the identical set of selectors are more likely to choose the T20 World Cup squad after naming the staff for the tri-series on Sunday. As soon as the CAC is fashioned, it is going to choose the brand new choice panel.