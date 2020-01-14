January 14, 2020 | eight:50am

The president of a liberal arts faculty in Indiana has been fired after his arrest on suspicion of intercourse crimes, faculty officers introduced.

Thomas J. Minar was terminated by Franklin School on Monday after his Jan. 6 arrest in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin on preliminary fees of use of a pc to facilitate a intercourse crime, baby enticement and exposing a baby to dangerous supplies, the Indianapolis Star reported.

Formal fees haven’t but been filed, however prosecutors in Door County anticipate to file a legal grievance in coming days.

Minar, a 56-year-old Chicago native, had been the non-public faculty’s president since 2015 after working at American College in Washington, DC. He introduced final summer season that he deliberate to step down from his submit in June, the Star reported.

A search to switch Minar is now underway, faculty officers mentioned in an announcement.

“The safety of our campus community – especially our students – is always our first priority,” the school’s Board of Trustees chair, Jim Due, mentioned. “We are deeply shocked and gravely concerned by the reported behavior of Dr. Minar that led to his arrest in Wisconsin, and we will continue to cooperate fully with authorities.”

Franklin School in Indiana Google Maps

Minar had served as the primary brazenly homosexual president on the 1,000-student Franklin School, in line with the Indianapolis Star.

Minar appeared in courtroom on Jan. 7 and was launched after posting bond. He was additionally advised by a choose to not have direct contact with minors except supervised and to remain off social media, WAVE reported.

Some college students on the faculty mentioned they have been shocked to be taught of Minar’s arrest and subsequent firing.

“He always did this thing, during our winter term, where it would be tea with the president and stuff, so we were in his house talking with him,” Franklin pupil Tyler Placke advised WTHR. “Everyone’s reaction is like, ‘Holy cow!’ I didn’t think this would happen, you know? He’s always such a super nice guy and always real active on campus.”

Minar is due again in courtroom on Jan. 17.

With Submit wires