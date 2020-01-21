January 20, 2020 | 11:49pm

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Four-year-old Indiana boy is in crucial situation Monday after a gun his father had hid in his clothes discharged whereas the 2 had been wrestling, police stated.

The Herald-Occasions reported that the 2 had been play wrestling Sunday evening on a mattress inside a house close to Bloomington, Indiana, when the gun — which the 36-year-old father had hid close to the small of his again — fell and discharged one shot. The boy and his father had been each shot within the head, in keeping with a information launch from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Workplace.

The boy was taken by helicopter to Riley Hospital for Kids in Indianapolis, the place he was listed in crucial situation Monday. The daddy was taken to IU Well being Methodist in Indianapolis with accidents that weren’t life-threatening.

Authorities haven’t recognized the boy or his father, however Sheriff Brad Swain stated they might achieve this later Monday.