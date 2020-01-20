Indiana Vassilev becomes 2nd-youngest American in English Premier League

Ahead Indiana Vassilev turned the second-youngest American to play in England’s Premier League when he appeared in its place within the second half at Brighton.

Vassilev entered within the 67th minute of Saturday’s 1-1 draw. At 18 years, 11 months, 2 days, he turned the second-youngest behind defender Jonathan Spector, who was 18 years, 5 months, 27 days when he performed his first league recreation for Manchester United in opposition to Blackburn on Aug. 28, 2004.

Vassilev made his first senior crew look for Aston Villa in its place within the FA Cup in opposition to Fulham on Jan. four.

He performed for the U.S. alongside Josh Sargent and Tim Weah on the 2017 Below-17 World Cup, the place the Individuals misplaced to England within the quarterfinals.

Born in Savannah, Georgia, to folks of Bulgarian heritage, Vassilev performed on the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and signed with Aston Villa in 2018.

Vassilev was considered one of two debuts for Individuals in Europe this week. Midfielder Gio Reyna, a son of former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna, made his debut for Borussia Dortmund as a 72nd-minute substitute at Augsburg on Saturday.

At 17 years, 2 months, 5 days, Reyna turned the youngest American to play within the Bundesliga. Midfielder Christian Pulisic was 17 years, four months, 12 days when he debuted for Dortmund in opposition to Ingolstadt on Jan. 30, 2016.