Indians go abroad and eat beef: Giriraj Singh wants Bhagavad Gita to be taught in schools

Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who has a fame of constructing controversial statements, has stoked yet one more debate with objectionable remarks saying that youngsters finding out in missionary colleges begin consuming beef after they journey to different international locations.

BJP chief Giriraj Singh stated Hindu spiritual textual content Bhagavad Gita ought to be taught in colleges to impart conventional values in youngsters.IANS file

Singh stated that Hindu spiritual textual content Bhagavad Gita ought to be taught in colleges to impart conventional values in youngsters.

‘Save India’s tradition’

Addressing a gathering in Begusarai, Singh stated, “Bhagavad Gita should be taught in schools. We send our children to missionary schools and they get through IIT and become engineers, collectors and SPs or they go abroad. Most of them start eating beef. Why? Because we did not teach them our culture and traditional values….the values of Sravan Kumar.”

He additional stated that he had inspected a number of homes and located ‘Hanuman Chalisa’, Ramayana and Gita solely in few premises.

“I got Hanuman Chalisa from 15 households and Gita and Ramayana from 3 each. This is why our children lack traditional knowledge but we cannot blame them. In our religion, there is no place for extremism,” he stated.

Singh added that there’s a have to “Save India’s culture to save India.”

Singh is the present Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries.