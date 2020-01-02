“Indians Go Abroad, Eat Beef If We Don’t Teach Sanskaar”: Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh was addressing a non secular perform in Bihar’s Begusarai

Begusarai, Bihar:

Union Minister Giriraj Singh waded into yet one more controversy at present after claiming that youngsters from “well-off families”, who examine at missionary colleges, go overseas and eat beef as a result of “now we have not inculcated ‘sanskaar‘ (custom) in them”. A BJP MP from Bihar’s Begusarai, Giriraj Singh additionally demanded the Bhagavad Gita be taught in any respect non-public colleges as a result of related guidelines issued for government-run colleges “run the chance of inviting accusations of imposing ‘bhagwa‘ (saffron) agenda”.

“I say this as a result of it has been seen that at colleges run by missionaries, youngsters from well-off households excel academically, go on to have profitable careers… however after they go overseas they eat beef. Why? It is because now we have not inculcated ‘sanskaar‘ (custom) in them,” Giriraj Singh stated whereas addressing a non secular perform in his constituency.

“I wish to say to individuals current right here… this apply (the educating of Bhagavad Gita and Hanuman Chalisa) ought to begin from non-public colleges since, at government-run ones, we run the chance of inviting accusations of imposing ‘bhagwa‘ (saffron) agenda,” he added.

In but extra stunning remarks Giriraj Singh appeared to additional hit out at minorities within the nation, claiming “we feed ants with sugar and serpents with milk… serpents end up intimidating us”.

Later he additionally spoke to reporters on the citizenship legislation that has provoked livid nationwide protests over claims it discriminates in opposition to Muslims and violates secular tenets of the Structure.

He equated the protests, through which dozens of individuals have died – some in police firing – and lakhs of individuals have taken to the streets, with Pakistan-sponsored assaults meant to weaken the nation. His remark got here solely days after he accused the Congress of eager to “divide the country” by spreading lies and confusion.

The Citizenship (Modification) Act, or CAA, is the primary time faith has been used as a marker of citizenship. The federal government says the legislation makes it straightforward for non-Muslim refugees fleeing non secular persecution from certainly one of three Muslim-dominated neighbouring nations to turn into Indian residents.

The legislation has witnessed huge protests with political leaders and civil society members attacking the centre over it. The Chief Ministers of a number of non-BJP states, together with Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, Mamata Banerjee’s Bengal and Left-ruled Kerala, have all voiced opposition.

Giriraj Singh accused the Congress of being pushed by vote-bank politics and dared the get together to publicly state it supported granting citizenship to unlawful immigrants comparable to Rohingya Muslims who fled persecution in Myanmar.

The query of why the CAA doesn’t embody Muslims and spiritual teams from Sri Lanka, who additionally face non secular persecution, was raised by Congress chief P Chidambaram in parliament final 12 months.

Giriraj Singh isn’t any stranger to controversial and eyebrow-raising remarks.

In July final 12 months he declared the reply to inhabitants management was that with greater than two youngsters needs to be stripped of voting rights, telling information company PTI that “certain communities” disapproved of contraception measures.

He additionally had a case registered in opposition to him throughout Lok Sabha elections in April-Could; he had criticised Muslim’s burial practices at a rally in Begusarai.

