‘Indians In Iraq, Be Alert’: Government Issues Travel Advisory

There may be stress in Iraq’s capital Baghdad after a missile strike by Iran right now

New Delhi:

India has requested its residents to keep away from all non-essential journey to Iraq, amid rising stress between Iran and the US after a drone strike by the American army killed a prime Iranian commander final week. Iran retaliated right now with ballistic missile strikes at two bases utilized by US and coalition forces in Iraq.

“Travel Advisory for Iraq In view of the prevailing situation in Iraq, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq until further notification. Indian nationals residing in Iraq are advised to be alert and may avoid travel within Iraq,” India’s International Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Journey Advisory for Iraq In view of the prevailing scenario in Iraq, Indian nationals are suggested to keep away from all non-essential journey to Iraq till additional notification. Indian nationals residing in Iraq are suggested to be alert and should keep away from journey inside Iraq.half of — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January eight, 2020

“Our Embassy in Baghdad and Consulate in Erbil will continue to function normally to provide all services to Indians residing in Iraq,” he mentioned.

Many Indians work in Iraq within the development sectors.

Iran right now fired greater than a dozen ballistic missiles from its territory towards not less than two Iraqi services internet hosting US-led coalition personnel. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps confirmed they fired the missiles in retaliation for final week’s killing of their prime commander Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike carried out by the US.

US President Donald Trump mentioned an evaluation of casualties and injury from the strikes was beneath approach. “All is well!” President Trump, who visited the al-Asad air base in December 2018, tweeted. The airbase was struck by missiles right now. “Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning,” President Trump tweeted.

In 2014, some 40 Indians had been kidnapped by the fear group ISIS from Mosul in war-torn Iraq. Considered one of them escaped posing as a Muslim from Bangladesh, former International Minister Sushma Swaraj instructed parliament in March 2018. The our bodies of the 39 others had been flown to India the identical yr.