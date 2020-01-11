“Indians Innocent, Believe Anything”: P Chidambaram’s Swipe At Government

“I have never seen innocents like the Indian people,” stated P Chidambaram (File Picture)

Chennai:

Senior Congress chief P Chidambaram on Friday stated that he has by no means seen innocents just like the Indian individuals, who imagine the claims made by the federal government on the implementation of its programmes.

The previous Union Minister, addressing a literary occasion, stated, “I have never seen innocents like the Indian people. If something appears on print (and named two newspapers also), we believe it. We believe anything.”

Claims like all villages having been electrified within the nation and bathrooms constructed for 99 per cent of households in India had been being believed, he stated.

Related was the case of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, (Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana or PM-JAY is a flagship well being care scheme of the Centre), he alleged.

Stating that his Delhi-based driver’s father needed to get a surgical procedure achieved underneath the scheme, he stated, nonetheless, it couldn’t be carried out.

“I asked him (car driver) if he had the Ayushman card and he showed a card and I told him to take it (to hospital). In hospital after hospital, they said they were not aware of anything like that (Ayushman scheme). But we believe that the Ayushman scheme has come to the whole of India,” he stated.

Additional, he stated “we believe that for any disease, treatment will be done (indicating the Ayushman scheme) without shelling out money. We are being innocents.”

Many information gadgets and knowledge had been opposite to the reality, he added.