India’s Best Dancer 2020 Auditions and Registration are Open

India’s finest dancer would be the new actuality Present from Sony and will probably be the primary dance actuality present for Sony in 2020. It’s stated that this present might be greater than different dance actuality reveals like Dance India Dance and Dance Plus. India’s Greatest Dancer Auditions Date 2020 and On-line Registration Type will obtainable on SonyLiv within the month of January 2020. The auditions are taking place at current and listed here are the small print for 2020 registrations

Sony India’s Greatest Dancer 2020 Auditions and Registration







Jaipur Audition



Date: 7 January 2020



Venue: Maharishi Arvind Institute of Engineering and Expertise, Sector 7, Madhyam Marg, Mansarovar, Jaipur.

Guwahati and Ranchi Audition



Date: 9 January 2020



Ranchi: Cambrain Public Faculty, Kanke Highway, Jawahar Nagar, Ranchi, Jharkhand 834008.



Guwahati: NERIM Group of Establishments, Padma Nath Sarmah Bhawan, Joyanagar, Khanapara, Guwahati.

Kolkata Audition



Date: 11 January 2020



Venue: Sister Nivedita College, DG 1/2 New City, Motion Space 1, Kolkata.

Lucknow Audition



Date: 14th January 2020



Venue: The Millennium Faculty, F Block, South Metropolis, Rae Bareli Highway, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Chandigarh Audition



Date: 16th January 2020



Venue: Gurukul International Faculty, Adjoining Police Station, Manimajra, Close to IT Park, Chandigarh.

Delhi Audition



Date: 18th January 2020



Venue: Sri Venkateshwar Worldwide Faculty, Sector-18, Dwarka, New Delhi.

Vadodara Audition



Date: 21st January 2020



Venue: Sapna Corridor Campus, Opp ONGC major gate, Makarpura, Vadodara.

Indore and Pune Audition



Date: 23rd January 2020



Venue: Adarsh Shishu Vihar Larger Secondary Faculty, 1398/1, Bicholi Hapsi Highway, Close to Bangali Sq., Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Mumbai Audition



Date: 25th Jnauary 2020



Venue: KJ Somaiya Institute of Expertise, Somaiya Ayurvihar Complicated, Close to Everard Nagar, Sion East, Mumbai.

For registration of this thrilling dance tv actuality present, You possibly can go to Sonyliv official web site. Whereas you can even obtain the Sonyliv app from Google Play Retailer. The hyperlink to the registration type might be obtainable on the house web page of the web site.

Click on on the hyperlink and registration type will seem. candidates should write private and fundamental data. After filling these particulars you have to to add a efficiency video of yours.