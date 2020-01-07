“India’s Daughter Gets Justice”: Gautam Gambhir On Nirbhaya Convicts

Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter to write down: “Finally! India’s daughter gets JUSTICE! #Nirbhaya.”

New Delhi:

After a Delhi courtroom dominated that every one the 4 convicts shall be hanged within the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case, former Indian cricketer and BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday hailed the courtroom’s order, saying that ”India’s daughter will get justice.”

Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter to write down: “Finally! India’s daughter gets JUSTICE! #Nirbhaya.”

Earlier at this time, the Patiala Home Courtroom dominated that every one 4 dying row convicts within the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case shall be hanged on January 22 at 7 am.

Extra Session Decide Satish Kumar Arora issued the dying warrant within the presence of all convicts, who had been produced earlier than the courtroom by way of video conferencing.

The 23-year-old lady was raped and murdered by six males on a transferring bus in south Delhi on December 16, 2012.