January three, 2020 | 12:02pm

NEW DELHI — Greater than 1,000 members of India’s LGBTQ neighborhood, rights teams and their supporters marched by way of the streets of the capital on Friday to protest a citizenship legislation that excludes Muslims.

Describing themselves as “Citizens Against Bigots,” they carried placards and shouted slogans accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s authorities of pursuing insurance policies geared toward forcing folks to show their citizenship and placing folks from marginalized communities in danger.

India’s foremost opposition events, led by the Congress social gathering, say the Modi authorities is attempting to consolidate its Hindu base, which constitutes greater than 80 p.c of India’s 1.three billion folks. Muslims comprise practically 14 p.c of the inhabitants.

The brand new citizenship legislation and a proposed Nationwide Register of Residents have introduced hundreds of protesters out within the streets in lots of cities and cities since Parliament authorized the measure on Dec. 11, leaving at the very least 23 lifeless in clashes between safety forces and the protesters.

The legislation permits Hindus, Christians and different non secular minorities who’re in India illegally to change into residents if they’ll present they have been persecuted due to their faith in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. It doesn’t apply to Muslims.

1000’s of Hindus, too, have joined the protests to guarantee the minority Muslims that they aren’t remoted. The governing Hindu nationalist social gathering downplays the protests, saying they’re orchestrated by opponents.