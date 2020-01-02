India’s Second Spaceport To Be In Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukdi: ISRO Chief

Tamil Nadu authorities has begun buying land in Thoothukudi district for second satellite tv for pc launch port

Bengaluru:

India’s second spaceport for launching small satellites could be situated in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district, Indian House Analysis Organisation (ISRO) chief Ok Sivan stated on Wednesday.

“The Tamil Nadu government has begun acquiring about 2,300 acres of land in Thoothukudi district for our second satellite launch port, ideally located for launching smaller satellites in the earth’s lower orbit,” the ISRO Chairman advised reporters.

Thoothukudi is about 600 km southeast of Chennai.

The nation’s first spaceport is at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, about 90 km northeast of Chennai.

“The new location is ideal for launching smaller satellites of less than 500 kg in the sun-synchronous orbit,” stated Mr Sivan.

The area company will outsource making of the small satellites to the personal business.

“The smaller satellites will be initially launched from Sriharikota and subsequently to the second launch port when ready with all the facilities,” added Mr Sivan.