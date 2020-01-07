India’s T20 World Cup Squad Will Have “One Surprise Package”: Virat Kohli

India cruised to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka within the second Twenty20 Worldwide (T20I) at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, on Tuesday. The win has ensured that India cannot lose the collection as they’ve taken an insurmountable 1-Zero lead within the three-match collection, with just one recreation left to play. Delighted with India’s scientific efficiency, Virat Kohli praised each the bowlers and the batsmen for placing up a powerful present and contributing to the victory. Virat Kohli additionally stated that the win was a optimistic signal for the workforce because it got here with out one in every of their mainstays Rohit Sharma, who has been given a break for the three-match collection.

“Very happy. It was a clinical performance, something we wanted to do as a team. We have gone from strength to strength from the last series. Even though we didn’t have Rohit, we had a convincing win, which is a very good sign for the team,” Kohli stated on the post-match presentation.

Quick bowler Navdeep Saini impressed every one along with his tempo and accuracy as he picked up 2/18 in his 4 overs, for which he was even adjudged the participant of the match.

Heaping reward on the 27-year-old quick bowler, Kohli stated, “Navdeep has come into the ODI circuit as well, he is gaining more confidence in T20 cricket. You can really see him letting himself go. When he does that, he can clock those speeds which he did. It’s great to see him getting people out with yorkers and bouncers and with pace. It’s a really good sign for the team”.

The Indian skipper additionally revealed that they may have a “surprise package” of their T20 World Cup squad, which is scheduled to be held in Australia later this 12 months.

With out revealing who that bowler will likely be, he talked about Prasidh Krishna who has bowled effectively within the home circuit. He added that they’ve sufficient bowling choices going into the T20 World Cup and they’re going to look to choose the senior gamers with completely different skill-sets.

“I think one guy will be surprise package going to Australia. Someone who can bowl with pace and has bounce. Prasidh Krishna has done well in the domestic arena as well. This group of bowlers, it a great luxury to have in all formats. Looking at the WC, we have enough options,” Kohli stated.

India’s premier quick bowler Jasprit Bumrah performed his first worldwide recreation since recovering from an harm and seeing him again within the aspect “really pleased” the skipper.

“Really pleased to have Jasprit back in the side. He’s bowling with pace again. You’ll have to figure out who are the people that are very similar in their bowling skills, and you pick the senior one,” Kohli stated about Bumrah, who was returning after a niche of 4 months.

The third and the ultimate match of the collection will likely be performed at Maharashtra Cricket Affiliation stadium in Pune on January 10.