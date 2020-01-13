Indie Wrestler Accused Of Strangling Dogs In Lawsuit

An indie wrestler is concerned with a scandal after a canine died whereas on the groomers.

The Philadelphia Inquirer stories that Philly canine groomers Doggie Fashion Pets is concerned in a authorized battle over a useless 12-year-old Maltese named Teddy and the alleged strangulation of his brother Oliver.

The Roemer household didn’t count on this to be the results of taking their canine to the groomer. In a twist to this story, Doggie Fashion Pets was the primary to sue their buyer claiming “defamation and a drop in business.” They mentioned that the household was speaking about their enterprise and spreading phrase that the groomers killed their canine.

This was adopted by the Roemer household countersuing Doggie Fashion Pets. Within the report it’s mentioned that the household claims a “beefy, 300-pound amateur wrestler working as a groomer tied a loop too tightly around their dogs’ necks.” The title of this particular person was not named.

Bodyslam.internet stories that the “beefy” novice wrestler talked about on this report was truly CHIKARA’s Tom Bente who performs as Callux the Castigator.

The household concerned with the lawsuit has publicly said that the wrestler in query is a 300 pounder who trains at Wrestle Manufacturing unit.

The 2 sides solely agree that the canine had been dropped off after which later picked up. You’ll be able to see a video under of the household choosing up their canine. Teddy died later that day and the vet mentioned it was resulting from neck accidents.