Indie Wrestler Arrested On 3 Charges Including ‘Arranging Sexual Meeting With Minor’

January 19, 2020
An indie wrestler with a historical past of preying on kids was arrested but once more.

In February, 2018 NBC Bay Space information’ Damian Trujillo reported that indie wrestler Will Cuevas was arrested for sending dangerous matter to seduce a baby.

JUST IN: @SanJosePD arrests SF professional wrestler Will Cuevas for sending “harmful matter to seduce a minor”. Cuevas is a army veteran who wrestled for charity/veterans teams. He as soon as appeared on @nbcbayarea ‘s Comunidad Del Valle: Video: From Youtube

It is a very disturbing story. Cuevas labored for APW, Large Time Wrestling, Professional Wrestling Revolution. He has not labored a recorded match since 2017 in keeping with CageMatch.

Will Cuevas was arrested on January 14th as soon as once more for alleged legal acts in opposition to a minor. He was charged with three sexually associated crimes in opposition to kids. You’ll be able to see the documentation from his arrest beneath.

Will Cuevas Arrest Record



