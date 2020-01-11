Indie Wrestler Comes Forward Claiming Tessa Blanchard Called Her The N-Word

Tessa Blanchard despatched out a tweet immediately about supporting different girls. She stated “cool things” will occur after they do. She in all probability didn’t count on the storm coming her manner.

Sienna reminded Tessa Blanchard a few time when she spit in a lady’s face and known as her the N-Phrase. Apparently, that lady was La Black Rose. The Puerto Rican skilled wrestler tweeted out to thank Sienna and Chelsea Inexperienced for utilizing their platforms to share their tales.

She stated if Tessa Blanchard can’t bear in mind the occasion, then she definitely can.

@Sienna & @ImChelseaGreen Thanks so A lot!!!!…….

That Story!!!!…. Sure, that’s occurs on Japan 2017!!! If @Tessa_Blanchard don’t Keep in mind it … Can I!.. I’m not a Imply Woman with any Coworkers world wide . Be type of #racist will not be ridiculous is a #illness

Sienna is the one who initially shared the story about Tessa Blanchard spitting in La Black Rose’s face. She later defined why she stored this to herself since 2017.

The explanation I’ve by no means stated something till now’s as a result of it wasn’t my story to inform. I made it clear to La Rosa that I had her again, and immediately was the day she gave me permission. You possibly can’t drive somebody to come back ahead, however you could be there for them. THAT is “supporting women”.

Sienna and La Black Rose should not the one ones who bear in mind this incident in Japan. Insurgent additionally tweeted out saying that she remembers the occasion.