IndiGo Flight Diverted To Mumbai After Engine Snag

The Pune-Jaipur flight took off from Mumbai at 7:34 am. (Representational)

New Delhi:

An IndiGo Pune-Jaipur flight was diverted to Mumbai on Thursday morning after the pilot noticed an engine vibration message.

All passengers have been accommodated on one other plane which left for Jaipur.

Based on Public Relations Officer (PRO), Indigo, a full emergency was declared for the flight at four:26 am right now.

“The full emergency was withdrawn at 4:43 am. Thereafter, the flight 6E 6129 was airborne at 7:34 am,” he mentioned.

“An IndiGo flight 6E-6129 (A320) operating from Pune to Jaipur was diverted to Mumbai this morning. During the flight, the pilot observed an engine vibration message and followed the laid standard operating procedures. The flight landed at Mumbai,” a press assertion of IndiGo mentioned.