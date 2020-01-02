IndiGo Flight Going To Singapore Diverted To Nagpur After Oil Leak

The airline didn’t point out the mannequin of the airplane. (FILE)

New Delhi:

An IndiGo airplane flying from Mumbai to Singapore was diverted to Nagpur as a result of a suspected oil leak on Wednesday, the airline stated. The no-frills provider stated it has despatched the airplane for inspection.

“Flight 6E 19, from Mumbai to Singapore had to be diverted to Nagpur due to a suspected oil leak. The aircraft is currently undergoing technical inspection,” IndiGo stated, in response to information company ANI.

The passengers have been despatched to Singapore in one other airplane. “An alternate aircraft was arranged to accommodate the passengers and it took off with a delay of over five hours. We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers,” IndiGo stated.

The airline didn’t point out the mannequin of the airplane; nevertheless, aviation tracker Flight Radar reveals the plane as an Airbus A320.

The oil leak incident comes at a time when Airbus’ competitor Boeing goes via a tough patch over its 737 MAX mannequin. India and different international locations have grounded the 737 MAX.