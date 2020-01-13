IndiGo Gets Time Till May 31 To Replace Pratt & Whitney Engines

The DGCA in November mentioned “desperate measures” have been required to “put things in order”.

New Delhi:

The Directorate Basic of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has prolonged the deadline for IndiGo to interchange all 135 unmodified Pratt and Whitney (PW) engines from January 31 to Might 31, a press release issued by the aviation regulator mentioned.

On November 1, stating that “desperate measures” have been required to “put things in order”, the DGCA had advised IndiGo to interchange the PW engines in 97 A320neo plane “at all costs” by January 31 or they might be grounded.