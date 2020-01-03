IndiGo To Start Daily Flights On 6 UDAN Routes In Next 2 Months

IndiGo will begin every day flights on six new routes.

New Delhi:

Finances airline IndiGo on Friday introduced that over the subsequent two months it would begin every day flights on six new routes which come below the Centre’s regional connectivity scheme UDAN.

The flights can be to and from Prayagraj-Gorakhpur, Aizawl-Agartala and Varanasi-Bhubaneswar.

Beneath the UDAN scheme, monetary incentives when it comes to concessions from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are prolonged to chose airways to encourage operations from unserved and undeserved airports, and maintain airfares reasonably priced.

IndiGo additionally mentioned it would begin every day flights on routes similar to Kolkata-Gorakhpur, Gorakhpur-Kolkata, Kolkata-Patna, Patna-Kolkata, Guwahati-Kolkata, Aizawl-Guwahati, Guwahati-Aizawl, Varanasi-Guwahati and Guwahati-Varanasi by February-end.