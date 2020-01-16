‘Indira Gandhi Met Don Karim Lala,’ Says Sena Leader, Ally Congress Fumes

Sena MP Sanjay Raut mentioned that Indira Gandhi met former underworld don Karim Lala.

Mumbai:

There may be hassle once more between new Maharashtra allies Shiv Sena and Congress, this time over feedback made by Sena MP Sanjay Raut on former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Mr Raut, in an interview to the Lokmat Media group on Wednesday, mentioned Indira Gandhi met former underworld don Karim Lala, lively through the 1960s and 1970s in Mumbai.

Karim Lala was one of many three high underworld dons of Mumbai in his time, in addition to Haji Mastan and Varadarajan Mudaliar. He was concerned in smuggling, narcotics, playing and extortion for over 20 years. He died in 2002 at 90.

“There was a time when Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Shakeel, Sharad Shetty would decide who will be Mumbai’s police commissioner and who will sit in Mantralaya (state secretariat). When Haji Mastan came to Mantralaya, the entire secretariat would come down to see him. Indira Gandhi used to meet Karim Lala in Pydhonie (in south Mumbai),” mentioned Mr Raut, a Rajya Sabha member.

This morning, Congress chief Milind Deora voiced his sturdy objection to the remark and demanded that the Sena chief take again his phrases.

“Indira ji was a real patriot who by no means compromised on India’s nationwide safety. As former Congress Mumbai president, I demand that Sanjay Raut-ji withdraws his ill-informed assertion. Political leaders should present restraint earlier than distorting the legacies of deceased Prime Ministers,” Milind Deora tweeted.

Indira ji was a real patriot who by no means compromised on India’s nationwide safety. As former @INCMumbai President, I demand that @rautsanjay61 ji withdraws his ill-informed assertion. Political leaders should present restraint earlier than distorting the legacies of deceased Prime Ministers — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) January 16, 2020

One other Maharashtra Congress chief, Sanjay Nirupam, warned that Mr Raut must repent if he didn’t withdraw his remark. “It would be better if Mr Poet of Shiv Sena continues reciting light-hearted poetry of others to entertain Maharashtra. If he propagates against former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, he will have to repent. He should take back his statement against Indira,” he tweeted.

Mr Raut was indignant when instructed concerning the Congress response and insisted he had been respectful like none different within the opposition in the direction of the Gandhis. “The respect that I have always shown towards Indira Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi & the Gandhi family, despite being in opposition, nobody has done it. Whenever people have targeted Indira Gandhi, I have stood up for her,” he mentioned.

The unlikely allies have disagreed greater than as soon as since they fashioned authorities together with the NCP in Maharashtra. On Monday, the Sena skipped a Congress-led opposition meet to debate the controversial citizenship regulation, saying it wasn’t invited. The Congress was upset when the Sena voted with the BJP-led authorities on the Citizenship (Modification) Invoice in Lok Sabha.

The Sena additionally took exception to Rahul Gandhi saying at a rally: ” My name is not Rahul Savarkar. My name is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologise for truth.” Mr Raut had hit out on the Congress MP for “insulting a Hindutva icon”.