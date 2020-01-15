Indonesia Masters: Kidambi Srikanth Knocked Out In First Round

Kidambi Srikanth was knocked out after dropping to Shesar Hiren Rhustavito in a hard-fought first spherical match on Wednesday. Kidambi Srikanth took the primary recreation 21-18 however the Indonesian shuttler got here again strongly within the subsequent two video games to advance to the following spherical within the Indonesia Masters. Rhustavito got here out all weapons blazing within the second recreation as he blew away Srikanth 21-12. Within the third recreation, at mid-break, Srikanth was trailing by 5 factors and he finally misplaced 14-21 in a match that went on for over an hour. Earlier, India’s blended doubles pair of N Sikki Reddy and Pranaav Jerry Chopra additionally crashed out within the first spherical after dropping to Ko Sung Hyun and Eom Hye Gained in straight video games.

Later within the day, Sai Praneeth and Saurabh Verma will likely be in motion. Within the ladies’s class, India’s ace shuttler PV Sindhu, who was knocked out within the quarter-finals of Malaysia Masters, will begin her marketing campaign in opposition to Aya Ohori of Japan.