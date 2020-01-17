Indonesian Woman Arrested With Fake Visa In Uttar Pradesh

The accused was arrested in Sonauli on Thursday night. (Representational)

Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh:

A 44-year-old Indonesian girl was apprehended in Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj district for making an attempt to enter Nepal on a faux visa, a police official stated on Friday.

The Indonesian nationwide, Rohana Emam Sabri, was on technique to Nepal from Chennai when she was held by the Immigration division in Sonauli on Thursday night, Station Home Officer (SHO) Nirbhai Singh stated.

A case has been registered in opposition to Sabri below varied sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Foreigner’s Act, he stated.