Indy 500 on TV: How to watch the 2020 Indianapolis 500, UK start time, date, schedule

The 104th Indianapolis 500 is on the horizon with one other batch of superstars able to duel by way of 200 laps of the enduring Indianapolis Motor Speedway circuit.

Defending champion Simon Pagenaud will return with hopes of retaining his crown, however faces stiff competitors.

Components 1 legend Fernando Alonso is tipped to signal a take care of Andretti for the large occasion after that includes within the 2017 race.

brings you all the newest info on the way to watch the Indy 500.

When is the Indy 500?

The Indy 500 major race takes place at 5:45pm (UK time) on Sunday 24th Might 2020.

A sequence of pre-race actions, songs and traditions will happen all through the day within the build-up to the principle occasion.

Qualifying weekend can be Saturday 16th Might and Sunday 17th Might 2020.

The place is the Indy 500?

The Indy 500 takes place on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indiana, USA.

As much as 250,000 followers can line the circuit in everlasting seating, whereas an additional 50,000 infield followers will take in the ambiance all through the day.

The right way to watch the Indy 500 within the UK

It is possible for you to to look at the race reside on Sky Sports activities F1 or on-line by way of the SkyGo app.

In case you don’t have Sky, you’ll be able to watch the race by way of NOW TV. You will get a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99, a week cross for £14.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all without having a contract. NOW TV might be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles.

Indy 500 TV schedule

